PBSO: Impaired, Unlicensed Driver Flees Deputies and Kills Man

One man is dead and another is in jail facing charges, after a traffic stop turned into a deadly crash on Friday night.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Pedro Hernandez was speeding on Southern Boulevard westbound after failing to stop for deputies around 9:30 p.m.

He ran a red light at the intersection of Pike Road and Florida’s Turnpike, the sheriff’s office says. Another driver, 28-year-old Michael Dibartolo, was driving southbound on Pike Road near the intersection of Southern Boulevard when Hernandez’s vehicle struck the rear driver’s side of Dibartolo’s vehicle, causing it to spin and ejecting Dibartolo from the car. Dibartolo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hernandez suffered minor injuries. He does not have a driver’s license and showed signs of impairment, deputies reported. Hernandez is facing vehicular homicide and no driver license causing death charges.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that deputies would be out looking for drunk drivers this weekend.