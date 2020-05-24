PBSO: Man Struck Woman with Car, Threatened Her with Gun

A Palm Beach County man is facing charges, after authorities say he ran over a woman with his vehicle and threatened her with a gun last Tuesday night.

The suspect, 26-year-old Lake Charke Shores resident Naim Kahook, is now free on $50,000 bond after his arrest Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

“There’s two sides to every story and we look forward to our day in court,” Rob Melchiorre, Kahook’s attorney, told The Palm Beach Post on Friday evening.

The alleged assault took place at a home in West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies discovered a 21-year-old woman lying in the fetal position on the parking lot asphalt.

The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she was treated for cracked ribs and punctured lungs, according to the arrest report.

She told deputies the attack happened after Kahook arrived to pick up a child who was in her care.

According to the police report, Kahook placed the child in the rear passenger seat. The woman says she then reached in to hold the child’s hand, as Kahook got into the driver’s seat and drove away, striking her with the car.

Kahook then allegedly then stopped and exited the car, and pointed a gun at the woman and an unidentified male. The man asked Kahook what he was doing, at which time Kahook returned to his car and drove away.

However, Kahook told investigators that he was driving away when the woman ran up and tried to remove the child from the vehicle. He says that he stopped to check on the woman, but denies pointing a gun at her, and claims that he left when other people at the scene began to “pile up” on him.