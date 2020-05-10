PBSO Searching for Driver Involved in Fatal West Palm Hit-and-Run

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate the driver of a car that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash in West Palm Beach on Friday night.

According to a crash report, 67-year-old Natalie Tripodi was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle while trying to walk across the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Blvd. at Meridian Rd., just east of the Turnpike, around 9:45 p.m.

A witness told deputies the traffic light for the unknown vehicle was green when the crash happened.

Deputies add the unknown vehicle fled the scene, and Tripodi was pronounced dead at the crash site by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (561) 688-3400.