PBSO seeking family of 7-year-old boy found riding his bicycle alone

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office found a 7-year-old boy riding his bicycle early Monday morning in the area of 10th Ave N and Congress Avenue in central Palm Beach County.

PBSO is asking for the public’s help in finding the family of the boy.

Help us find Brandon's family. The 7 years old was found riding his bicycle in the area of 10th Ave N and Congress Ave, in #LakeWorth, early this morning. Anyone with information is urged to call PBSO Dispatch 561-688-3400. pic.twitter.com/zX6PGlEmGv — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 23, 2019

Anyone with information is urged to call PBSO Dispatch 561-688-3400.