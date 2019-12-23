PBSO seeking family of 7-year-old boy found riding his bicycle alone

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office found a 7-year-old boy riding his bicycle early Monday morning in the area of 10th Ave N and Congress Avenue in central Palm Beach County.

PBSO is asking for the public’s help in finding the family of the boy.

Anyone with information is urged to call PBSO Dispatch 561-688-3400.

