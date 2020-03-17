PBSO seeking missing/endangered man

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing and possibly endangered man who was last seen in Magonia Park on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Police say 57-year-old Rubin Morris III is described to have gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white horizontal striped polo shirt and white dress pants.

Rubin suffers from a medical condition which is why PBSO consider him to be possibly endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400.