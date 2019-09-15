PBSO Seeks Help to Identify Woman Whose Remains Were Found in 2013

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify a woman whose remains were found six years ago in Lake Worth Beach.

A PBSO artist has produced an image of what the woman, whose remains were found near a homeless camp behind 2311 10th Ave. North, might have looked like.

Additionally, authorities found a multi-colored purse with Aquarius & Taurus key chains, as well as two rings and a white size 7 sneaker, near the woman’s remains.

Investigators believe the woman may have been hearing impaired.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-8477, or detective J. Cogburn at (561) 688-4063 or email: Cogburnj@pbso.org.