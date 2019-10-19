PBSO sergeant dies during honeymoon

Palm Beach County, along with family members and friends are in mourning after the sudden loss of a hero.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) Sergeant Tammy Davis-Partridge died on Oct. 7 while on her honeymoon in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old Sergeant and her husband, Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Andrew Flink, were married just three days before her unexpected death.

Sgt. Davis-Partridge’s body was discovered in the bathroom of their Luxor Hotel room, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Christopher Davis-Partridge, Tammy’s brother, told CBS12 that his sister took great pride in her job and always went out of her way to help others.

He also described his sister as “the life of the party.”

“I got to do the father-daughter dance with her and walk her down the aisle because we don’t have a father,” he said. “When I was dancing with her, she was laughing and cracking up; it was typical Tammy.”

“She was sweet, she was funny, and she was the life of the party,” he added.

Sgt. Davis-Patridge’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

She served her department for over eight-years and made history in February of 2018 as the youngest female to be promoted to the rank of Sergeant in her division.