PBSO Stops Work Release Program After Epstein Case

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has stopped its inmate work release program indefinitely, as a result of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

PBSO officials say that Sheriff Ric Bradshaw asked the independent Criminal Justice Commission of Palm Beach County last week to review the agency’s work release program and its policies.

The commission agreed, causing the PBSO to stop the program during until the review is completed.

Sheriff Bradshaw also recently ordered a criminal and internal investigation of the department’s handling of the Epstein case, when the Palm Beach billionaire was on work release more than a decade ago.

During 2008 and 2009, Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender after pleading guilty to solicitation of a minor, was allowed to leave his jail cell for 12 hours per day, six days per week.

Under the work release program rules, a deputy was assigned to “remain in the office with [Epstein] at all times.”

However, logs show that deputies escorted Epstein to his home on at least nine occasions.

Additionally, deputies allowed him to stay alone in his home for up to three hours numerous times, even though the rules stated that he “is not to leave his designated workplace for any reason, with the exception of returning to the PBSO stockade, or for emergency medical treatment.”

The financier’s guilty plea was part of a 2008 plea deal that kept Epstein from going to prison as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

Epstein is facing new federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail at a recent court hearing in Palm Beach County.

Prosecutors said he paid underage girls as young as 14 for massages, and then molested them at his homes in both Palm Beach and New York between 2002 and 2005.