PBSO: Woman charged with stealing from elderly veteran

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after stealing from an elderly veteran.

Vida Larosa, 52, was arrested Wednesday on charges of exploitation of an elderly and petit theft.

According to an arrest report, an 84-year-old man called deputies to report that his cleaning lady had stolen his wallet.

He told deputies his wallet had several bank cards, his veteran ID, and around $300 in cash.

The victim told deputies Larosa stopped by his house on Friday, Nov. 15, to take out the trash, but did not clean.

The following night, he was woken up by Larosa, who was “frantically banging on his front glass sliding door.”

Larosa told the victim she had lost her necklace in his house and asked to come inside to look for it.

He initially did not let Larosa into his house, but she was “persistent,” and he eventually let her inside.

Larosa went straight to the victim’s bedroom, where she was for “less than two minutes” and left immediately without saying whether she found it or not.

After Larosa left his home, the victim checked the pockets in a pair of pants he had worn that day and noticed his wallet was missing, according to the arrest report.

He then went over to Larosa’s house, which was in the same neighborhood as him, and confronted her.

The victim told deputies she denied taking the wallet and even offered to help him look for it.

When he warned Larosa he would call the police, she told him no one saw her take it and he could not prove she did.

The victim called the sheriff’s office and reported the stolen wallet, which prompted an investigation, according to the arrest report.

PBSO said the suspect changed her story several times and was inconsistent with the information the victim had given deputies.

She was later arrested and charged.

No other information is available at this time.