Pelosi Meets with AOC Behind Closed Doors

The old guard has meet with the fresh blood of the Democrat party as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admits she needs to bring unity to her caucus.

Pelosi is playing down reports of a rift with New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She had a private half-hour meeting with the freshman Democrat this morning and was asked if the two buried the hatchet.

Pelosi said, “There never was any hatchet.” She called the meeting very positive and said Ocasio-Cortez is very gracious.

Reporter: “Do you think you were able to bury the hatchet with @AOC in your meeting?” Pelosi: “I don’t think there ever was any hatchet” pic.twitter.com/crHtvAdLfq — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) July 26, 2019

If Pelosi joins with AOC, and the freshman democrat “kisses the ring” this is the furthest left the party has ever been which President Donald Trump believes helps his chances to win reelection in 2020.

AOC commented after the meeting.