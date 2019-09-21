Pelosi: ‘Pass Law So Sitting Presidents Can Be Indicted’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed changing federal law to allow sitting presidents to be indicted in an interview with NPR on Friday.

Pelosi added it would apply if he-or-she has engaged in wrongdoing but indicated that she was no closer to moving to impeach President Donald Trump.

However, many Democrat lawmakers have called for the impeachment of President Trump.

Talks of impeachment stem from the almost two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the US presidential election conducted by Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The conclusion of the investigation then prompted calls by Democrats to change federal law after Mueller said his team never considered possible obstruction of justice charges against President Trump because of a long-standing Justice Department policy that precludes such an indictment.

The issue has been brought back into the spotlight amid recent reports by a whistleblower within the intelligence community, alleging Trump had an “improper” conversation with a foreign leader.

The conversation is reported to have been urging Ukraine to look into former Vice President Joe Biden, the current Democratic presidential front-runner for the 2020 election, and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump spoke out about the conversation and denied the allegations against him in a series of tweets on Saturday.

….story about me and a perfectly fine and routine conversation I had with the new President of the Ukraine. Nothing was said that was in any way wrong, but Biden’s demand, on the other hand, was a complete and total disaster. The Fake News knows this but doesn’t want to report! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

He also criticized Democrats for trying to start another “ridiculous Witch Hunt scheme.”

Pelosi is the latest to take a swipe in the ongoing feud between her and President Trump.

After the interview Friday, her office released an official statement indirectly accusing the president of hiding something.

The two political figures have been long-time rivals who regularly disagree on policy.

Tensions between the pair have intensified over the past year and seemingly become personal.