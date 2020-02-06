Pelosi Prays Next to Trump at 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast

68th annual national prayer breakfast is going on now and just before the President’s address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) just delivered “a prayer for the poor and persecuted,” she was literally three feet away from him. This after she ripped up his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night.

The annual National Prayer Breakfast brings more than 3,000 people to Washington for a couple days of networking, prayer and meetings including the central event, the breakfast, at which the U.S. president always speaks.