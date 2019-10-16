Pence and Pompeo May Get Cold Shoulder in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says he won’t meet with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when they arrive in Turkey later today.

Pence and Pompeo are scheduled to leave for Ankara this afternoon to discuss a potential ceasefire in Syria.

Erdogan says he will only speak with President Trump about the situation.

Turkish forces attacked Kurdish fighters last week after President Trump pulled U.S. troops out of northeastern part Syria.

Also, Turkey’s vice president says there will be no ceasefire in his country’s war on Kurds in Syria because Turkey views the Kurds as a terrorist group. Fuat Oktay tells Sky News that there would be no negotiations either because he cannot negotiate with terrorists.

The Kurds served as U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS but were attacked by Turkey this month when President Trump withdrew American troops from the region.

Trump has since put sanctions on Turkey. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are headed to Turkey today to try and negotiate a break in the fighting.

Oktay says he hopes that Turkey will not have to fight the Syrian regime but that Ankara is determined to achieve its military objectives.