Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Leaves 5 Dead, At Least 60 Injured

Five people were killed and at least another 60 were injured following a massive pileup early Sunday involving two tractor trailers, a tour bus and multiple cars on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash, which shut down all lanes of traffic on the highway for 86 miles, occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township, which is about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh, according to the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFobo tweeted:

Crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash with fatalities on @PA_Turnpike, milepost 86 westbound. Crash involves 2 tractor trailers, a tour bus and passenger vehicles. Turnpike is closed in both directions from New Stanton (#75) to Breezewood (#161). A prolonged closure likely. — Carl DeFebo (@cdefebo) January 5, 2020

It was unclear if the weather was a factor in the crash. The National Weather Service forecast for Westmoreland County listed light unknown precipitation and an air temperature just below freezing before the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending investigators to the crash scene.

This is a developing story.