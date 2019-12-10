Pensacola Suffers Cyber Attack on the Heels of NAS Terror Attack

The city of Pensacola, Florida is the victim of a cyber attack one day after a terror attack at the Naval Air Station.

Mayor Grover Robinson announced yesterday the attack started over the weekend, and the FBI, Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating.

Robinson says it’s too early to know if any personal information was compromised.

The attack did not affect public safety agencies such as 911 call, and there’s no word on when the city will be fully back online.

Pensacola City spokesperson Kaycee Lagarde saying they aren’t sure if the cyber attack is linked to the naval air base shooting and as a precaution officials reported it to the FBI.

For now Pensacola’s government’s doing business old school with pen and paper.