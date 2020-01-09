Pentagon: Iran Shot Down Plane By Mistake

Unintended consequences…U.S. intelligence officials say it appears Iran accidentally shot down a commercial airplane killing all 176 souls using a Russian anti-missile system.

Multiple media reports say the Boeing 737 plane bound for Kiev crash was an accident.

The crash happened a few hours after Iran launched missiles to Iraq to attack bases that host U.S. troops.

It’s Russian built surface-to-air missile-defense system was likely active in case the U.S. decided to retaliate.

Most of the people on board were either Iranian or Canadian.