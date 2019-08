Dolly Parton and Pentatonix met and recorded her country hit, “Jolene.” The acapella group joined Dolly in a live studio recording of the country icon’s 1973 hit! Dolly tweeted her excitement with the Grammy winners saying, “Singing with @PTXOfficial was pure magic, and we had lots of fun rearranging the song! Fans also commented on the song, “It doesn’t matter if you’re into house music, rap, or indie,” wrote one YouTube user; “when Jolene comes on, everybody’s country.”