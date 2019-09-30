People: Casey Anthony Wants to be a Mom, Again

One of the most notorious moms in Florida history may want another child.

People.com reported last week that 33 year old Casey Anthony who was acquitted of murdering her first child wants to be a mom again.

Anthony who now lives in West Palm Beach was found not guilty of killing her daughter, Caylee, about a decade ago in Orlando.

Anthony began dating a man last year, but the relationship has cooled. “She wasn’t ready to settle down,” the source says.

But now, Anthony is considering what her future could be. “Marriage, family, the white picket fence,” says the source. “In some ways, that’s very appealing to Casey. She’d want things to be less dysfunctional than the family she had growing up, but she likes the idea of stability.”

Sources tell People Anthony is a different person now.