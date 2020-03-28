People intentionally spreading coronavirus could be charged with terrorism

On Tuesday, a Justice Department memo was sent out to US attorneys nationwide saying any individual who purposely spreads COVID-19 could be charged with terrorism for the “purposeful exposure and infection of others.”

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in the memo to federal law enforcement agencies and US attorneys that “such acts potentially could implicate the Nation’s terrorism-related statutes.”“Threats or attempts to use COVID-19 as a weapon against Americans will not be tolerated,” Rosen said.

The memo stresses the steps that the federal government is willing to take as the virus continues to spread in the US.

Rosen also said those who are scamming people and attempting to sell fake cures will face consequences.

“Capitalizing on this crisis to reap illicit profits or otherwise preying on Americans is reprehensible and will not be tolerated,” Rosen wrote.