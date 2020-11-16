People’s Choice Awards 2020: Winners List

The people have spoken!

The biggest names in music, movies, TV and pop culture united during the People’s Choice Awards 2020, a show voted ONLY by the people!

If only picking a president was that easy…

Last night featured amazing performance, tributes, honors, and special “thank you” to some deserving heroes who were honored for their working during the pandemic.

Highlights:

People’s Choice Awards Winners:

Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

Song of the Year

Break My Heart, Dua Lipa

Dynamite, BTS

Intentions, Justin Bieber

Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion

Stuck With U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Country Artist

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Blake Shelton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Karol G

Ozuna

New Artist

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

Music Video of the Year

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

Dynamite, BTS

Holy, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

Ice Cream, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

Life Is Good, Future ft. Drake

Rain On Me, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

UN DIA, J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny

WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Best Collaboration

Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey

Holy, Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

Life Is Good, Future ft. Drake

Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce), Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Whats Poppin Remix, Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

Soundtrack Song

About Love, Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Boss Bitch, Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Loyal Brave True, Christina Aguilera, Mulan

On Me (feat. Ava Max), Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

Only The Young, Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

Rare, Selena Gomez, Normal People

The Other Side, SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

