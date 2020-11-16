People’s Choice Awards 2020: Winners List

The people have spoken!
The biggest names in music, movies, TV and pop culture united during the People’s Choice Awards 2020, a show voted ONLY by the people!
If only picking a president was that easy…
Last night featured amazing performance, tributes, honors, and special “thank you” to some deserving heroes who were honored for their working during the pandemic.
Highlights:
People’s Choice Awards Winners:
Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
Song of the Year
Break My Heart, Dua Lipa
Dynamite, BTS
Intentions, Justin Bieber
Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion
Stuck With U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Album of the Year
After Hours, The Weeknd
High Off Life, Future
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Country Artist
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Blake Shelton
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Karol G
Ozuna
New Artist
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
Music Video of the Year
Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
Dynamite, BTS
Holy, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
Ice Cream, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
Life Is Good, Future ft. Drake
Rain On Me, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
UN DIA, J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny
WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Best Collaboration
Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey
Holy, Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
Life Is Good, Future ft. Drake
Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce), Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Whats Poppin Remix, Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Soundtrack Song
About Love, Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You
Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Boss Bitch, Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Loyal Brave True, Christina Aguilera, Mulan
On Me (feat. Ava Max), Thomas Rhett, Scoob!
Only The Young, Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
Rare, Selena Gomez, Normal People
The Other Side, SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour
