Performers for Grand Ole Opry 95th Anniversary Show announced

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Vince Gill, Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark, and Lorrie Morgan perform during the 95th anniversary celebration kick off at The Grand Ole Opry on October 03, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. While limited, this will be the first live in studio audience at The Opry since March due to COVID-19. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville is celebrating it’s 95th anniversary with a special two hour show on Sunday.

The show will be hosted by Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley. The show is an anniversary celebration for the esteemed Nashville institution, with performances by Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, and many more.

All performances for the special were recorded at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

“This special is going to capture so much of what makes the Opry a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience,” Dan Rogers, Opry Vice President and Executive Producer said in a press release.

“10-year Opry member Blake and 20-year member Brad guide us through a powerful Opry debut, an Opry membership invitation given to one of country’s most awarded vocal groups, performances of some of today’s chart-topping hits and timeless songs that have rung out from the Opry stage for decades, and a look back at cherished members of the Opry family and musical moments that have come to define the Opry we know today,” Rogers continued.

The special airs Sunday night on NBC at 9 p.m.