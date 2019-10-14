Person of interest taken into custody after 3-year-old goes missing

The Birmingham police department has taken a person of interest into custody after a 3-year-old girl went missing during a birthday party.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, was last seen at the Tom Brown Village housing community, in Birmingham, Alabama around 8:30 p.m. on October 12th.

Several children at the party told authorities that they saw a woman and a man in a dark colored SUV leave the party with Kamille.

An 11-year-old boy then more specifically told authorities that he witnessed a man grab Kamille and put her into the vehicle.

Officials say they believe the couple was “enticing children with candy.”

NEW INFO IN 3-YEAR-OLD MISSING GIRL, KAMILLE "CUPCAKE" MCKINNEY, INVESTIGATION: Police are searching for a black man and white woman believed to be driving a 2001-06 dark color Toyota Sequoia with beige trim. https://t.co/fKzlRDhx4U pic.twitter.com/bhdx8LIOWv — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) October 13, 2019

According to an Amber Alert, Kamille is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse leopard print shirt, leopard print shorts, and has yellow, white and blue bows in her hair.

Kamille’s parents also reported that she only responds to her nickname “Cupcake,” as this is the name she is most often called.

If you have any information about this child’s disappearance, you are asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1757.