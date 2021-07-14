‘Peso in My Pocket’: Toby Keith announces his first all-new album in over five years

Show Dog Nashville

Toby Keith has been slowly rolling out new songs — “Old School” and “Happy Birthday America” — over the last few weeks, and now he’s got more news to share: The country mainstay is planning to release a new album this fall called Peso in My Pocket.

The first batch of all-new music he’s released in more than five years, Peso in My Pocket is largely a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of which Toby spent holed up in his house in Mexico.

“It was like being on the moon. A lot of my friends down there were afraid they wouldn’t be let back into the U.S., so they all went home,” Toby remembers. By himself, with no touring engagements on the books, he decided to get to work on some solo songwriting.

As a result, four of the 10 songs on Peso in My Pocket were written by Toby alone. Among them are “She’s Drinkin’ Again,” “Thunderbird” and “Happy Birthday America,” as well as the title track.

Meanwhile, the previously released “Old School” was co-written by Maren Morris, as well as her singer-songwriter husband, Ryan Hurd, and Brett Tyler. The track list also features a cover of John Prine’s “Take a Look at My Heart.”

Peso in My Pocket is due out on October 15. It’s available to pre-save now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.