Pet Advent Calendars!

Trader Joe’s wants to make sure your four legged friends aren’t left out this holiday season! They are bringing back their advent calendars for pets, and while you’re peeling back the windows on your booze/cheese/chocolate/ socks-filled boxes, Rover can get in on the action too! Introduced last year, the set containing 24 Salmon and sweet potato treats runs just $6. Cats aren’t left out this time around, with TJ’s Vice President of Merchandising, Colin Fields, noting last month a feline version will be out, filled with salmon and seaweed snacks. Do you spoil your pets extra around the holidays?