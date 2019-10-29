Petition to Cancel School the Day After Halloween

A petition is going around, that school should be cancelled following Halloween but it doesn’t look like the Polk County School Board is on board. When the county received the petition, many signatures were included.

“Unfortunately, our yearly school calendar is set well in advance, and barring an emergency, we can not close schools on short notice,” the school district said. “Our school nurses will be ready to assist you with any candy-related ailments when you return … on Friday.”

Looks like they may have better luck asking next year, when they have more time to plan!