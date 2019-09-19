[Photos] Michael Ray’s Surprise 18-Hour Las Vegas Bachelor Party

The girl, the ring, the wedding licence, the bachelor party…

Michael Ray is on tour and with little time in between he’s helping fiancee Carey Pierce plan their wedding, with not much free time he really thought he wasn’t going to have a guys night out before the big day… well thanks hi his friends private plane, and an 18-hour window it happened!

Inside Michael Ray's Whirlwind 18-Hour Las Vegas Bachelor Party: All the Details https://t.co/LaeNJvwgpZ — People (@people) September 19, 2019

Check out all the pics for Michael’s Las Vegas bachelor party!

