Physician’s assistant busted for stealing medical equipment from hospital

Police arrested 46-year-old Rhoderick Manhattan for stealing medical equipment from a hospital in the middle of a pandemic.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Manhattan was working as a physician’s assistant at the Palms West Hospital when two hospital employees witnessed him stealing medical equipment.

The witnesses told police they saw Manhattan put the equipment in a vehicle. When deputies searched the car they found over $500 worth of equipment that included 52 boot covers, 26 protective overall suits/bunny suits, 12 scrub jackets, 11 head cover hoods, a box of gloves and one pair of scrubs.

Manhattan was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on larceny of emergency equipment and grand theft of emergency equipment during a State of Emergency.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond.