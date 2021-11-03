“Pick Out a Christmas Tree”: Dan + Shay are back with another original tune to get you into the holiday spirit

Courtesy of Amazon Music Originals

Last year, Dan + Shay treated fans to original Christmas songs “Take Me Home for Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” After releasing those tunes, the duo hinted that they weren’t quite done spreading Christmas cheer, and sure enough, they’re back for more festive original Christmas music in 2021.

The band released a new tune, “Pick Out a Christmas Tree,” as an Amazon Music Original song this week. In a behind-the-scenes clip shared with People, Dan + Shay admit that it’s especially daunting to write a new Christmas song since there are already so many classics in the canon.

“One day we sat down to write it and it sort of poured out of us,” they explain about their newly released song. “It’s just the soundtrack for folks going out [with] families, friends, going to a Christmas tree farm or going to a store down the street and picking out Christmas trees — so that’s how this song came about.”

“Pick Out a Christmas Tree” is available on Amazon now.

