Picture Shows Killer Clown Suspect Dressed as Clown for Halloween

Newly released court records in the local 1990 killer clown case show that investigators have discovered a photo of suspect Sheila Keen Warren wearing a clown costume for Halloween many years after the murder.

In the photo, Warren is smiling, with her cheeks, nose and lips painted red. She is wearing an orange short sleeve blouse, black skirt and a scarf with ghosts and pumpkins, and appears to be standing in the kitchen of the Purple Cow restaurant in Kingsport, Tennessee. She and her husband, Michael Warren, owned and operated the restaurant until late 2016.

Investigators arrested her two years ago in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Marlene Warren in Wellington.

One worker told investigators that employees would wear costumes on Halloween. He added that one year, a woman he knew as “Debbie” Warren dressed up as a witch. That worker later found the photo of Warren and turned it over to the investigators.

The photo is now evidence being held by Palm Beach County prosecutors, who are seeking the death penalty for Sheila Warren.

It is unknown whether the clown photo can or will be used in her trial, for which jury selection is scheduled to begin on January 31.