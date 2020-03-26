Pillsbury Cookie Dough Can Now Be Eaten Raw!!

Exciting news! It is now safe to eat certain Pillsbury cookie doughs straight from the package! The Instagram account Candyhunting came across new packages of the product stating it is safe to eat raw! A quick call to the company by Delish confirms that you’ll find these in your store by the end of this summer! Oh, and they’re adding their brownie mix to the raw lineup too!!
View this post on Instagram
Pillsbury now makes cookie dough that is safe to eat raw! The new formulation uses heat treated flour and pasteurized eggs to kill off possible food borne pathogens (mainly Salmonella) prior to baking the cookies. I found this Chocolate Chunk & Chip variety with the new safe to eat raw seal at Hy-Vee. All Pillsbury cookie dough will transition to this new formula by the end of summer 2020.