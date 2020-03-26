Pillsbury Cookie Dough Can Now Be Eaten Raw!!

Exciting news! It is now safe to eat certain Pillsbury cookie doughs straight from the package! The Instagram account Candyhunting came across new packages of the product stating it is safe to eat raw! A quick call to the company by Delish confirms that you’ll find these in your store by the end of this summer! Oh, and they’re adding their brownie mix to the raw lineup too!!

