Pillsbury Cookie Dough Can Now Be Eaten Raw!!

Pillsbury now makes cookie dough that is safe to eat raw! The new formulation uses heat treated flour and pasteurized eggs to kill off possible food borne pathogens (mainly Salmonella) prior to baking the cookies. I found this Chocolate Chunk & Chip variety with the new safe to eat raw seal at Hy-Vee. All Pillsbury cookie dough will transition to this new formula by the end of summer 2020.