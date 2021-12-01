Pistol Annies’ “Snow Globe” music video is retro holiday fun

Hunter Berry/CMA

Country trio the Pistol Annies are continuing to deck the halls with holiday magic with the release of their new music video for “Snow Globe.”

Available only on Facebook, the clip finds the Annies in the midst of a festive performance of their original holiday tune, delivering glittery throwback vibes as they stand onstage and sing into retro microphones.

It’s one of several performances of “Snow Globe” fans have gotten the chance to catch in recent days: The group offered a performance of their holiday song as part of the CMA Country Christmas special earlier this week, and they recently performed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, too.

The trio — which consists of Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe — put out their first Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday, this year. They’ll double down on festive fun later this month, delivering their Pistol Annies Hell of a Holiday Special on December 15. The event will stream on the Annies’ Facebook page at 8 p.m. ET, and benefits the Music Health Alliance.

