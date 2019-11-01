Plane crash reported at Stuart Air Show

The Martin County Sheriff’s department is reporting that a small plane has crashed at the Stuart Air Show.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, the sheriffs department did share a photo of the incident on their Twitter account.

The image shows a small aircraft shattered to pieces on the Whitham Field with several rescue workers surrounding it.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office, MCFR on scene of plane crash at Whitham Field. No further information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/ddFLASnAb6 — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) November 1, 2019

The plane was said to have been a part of the show, however, it is unclear what led to the crash.

It is also unclear if anyone was injured during the crash.

Organizers of the event have released a statement saying local and federal agencies are investigating the incident and working to determine whether it is safe to continue with the airshow.

The show was scheduled to open at 5:00 pm Friday and run through the weekend.