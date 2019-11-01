Plane crash reported at Stuart Air Show

The Martin County Sheriff’s department is reporting that a small plane has crashed at the Stuart Air Show.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, the sheriffs department did share a photo of the incident on their Twitter account.

The image shows a small aircraft shattered to pieces on the Whitham Field with several rescue workers surrounding it.

 

The plane was said to have been a part of the show, however, it is unclear what led to the crash.

It is also unclear if anyone was injured during the crash.

Organizers of the event have released a statement saying local and federal agencies are investigating the incident and working to determine whether it is safe to continue with the airshow.

The show was scheduled to open  at 5:00 pm Friday and run through the weekend.

 

