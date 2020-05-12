Plane Crashes on Broward Roadway

Pembroke Pines and Miramar police are investigating an early morning small plane crash that has closed a roadway in Miramar.

Officials say the plane went down on Pembroke Road just east of Hiatus Road around 9 a.m., crashing near a Chase Bank branch.

Investigators have not released any information on the number of soles on board the plane and whether there were any injuries including possible people on the ground.

The plane was reportedly taking part in a training exercise for Wayman Aviation Academy out of nearby North Perry Airport.