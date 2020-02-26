Plea Deal For Granddad In Little Girl’s Cruise Ship Death

The grandfather of a little Indiana girl who died after falling out the window of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico last year is agreeing to plead guilty to causing her death.

Sam Anello’s lawyers yesterday agreed to plead guilty to negligent homicide charges in 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand’s death.

Anello said that Chloe fell out of a window of the ship while they were docked but didn’t know the window was open.

His lawyers say the plea deal comes with no jail time and no admission of facts.

Legal experts say it’s the best outcome in the case. Anello will serve a probation sentence in Indiana.