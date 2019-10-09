Police: Amber Guyger Witness Killed in Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Two arrests have been made in the murder of Joshua Brown, a key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas cop Amber Guyger. Brown was shot to death Friday at his apartment complex, in what police say was a drug deal gone bad.

Before the determination was made that the killing was the result of a drug deal gone awry, the NAACP and Democrat presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker and Tom Steyer all demanded justice insinuating that Brown was killed in relation to his testimony against Guyger.

One person on twitter went so far as to suggest that the Dallas police department was behind the killing.

