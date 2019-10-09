Police: Amber Guyger Witness Killed in Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Two arrests have been made in the murder of Joshua Brown, a key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas cop Amber Guyger. Brown was shot to death Friday at his apartment complex, in what police say was a drug deal gone bad.

Through the dedicated work of the DPD homicide detectives, we have identified 3 suspects in the murder of Joshua Brown. Jacquerious Mitchell B/M age 20, Michael Mitchell B/M age 32 and Thaddeous Green B/M age 22 pic.twitter.com/v0vikYEpD4 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 8, 2019

Before the determination was made that the killing was the result of a drug deal gone awry, the NAACP and Democrat presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker and Tom Steyer all demanded justice insinuating that Brown was killed in relation to his testimony against Guyger.

I'm heartsick for Joshua Brown's family and friends. He bravely stepped forward and testified to bring some justice for Botham Jean, and peace for his family. We need answers—and Joshua Brown and his family need justice.https://t.co/RKlcPkUalz — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 6, 2019

One person on twitter went so far as to suggest that the Dallas police department was behind the killing.

Joshua Brown's tragic death, just days after courageously testifying against Amber Guyger in the shooting death of Botham Jean, is horrifying. I stand with his family and activists in Dallas to demand answers on how this happened #blacklivesmatter — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) October 6, 2019

Horrific and deeply troubling. Sending love and prayers to Joshua Brown’s family. They deserve the justice he ensured for Botham, and we all deserve answers immediately.https://t.co/O0AWIciR82 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 6, 2019