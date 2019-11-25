Police arrest Coral Springs woman who called to report dead body

Police in Coral Springs have arrested a 51-year-old woman who they say called them to report a dead body, after their investigation revealed that she was the one who killed the victim.

The incident was reported on Saturday around 6am in the Maplewood Isles community.

Authorities say Yvonne Serrano told them that she woke up to find a woman dead in her driveway.

Investigators arrived to the scene to find the 21-year-old victim, Daniela Tabares Maya, dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the forehead. Authorities say the victim was found on the ground, partially inside of her vehicle:

“The driver’s side door was open and the victim’s right foot was still inside the vehicle,” the report stated.

Serrano initially told investigators that she did not know Tabares, however, through their investigation, authorities found that Serrano went out drinking with the victim and mutual friends and that the victim drove her home prior to the incident.

When investigators revealed their knowledge to Serrano, she confessed that she did know the victim and woke up inside the victim’s car, but says that she has no memory of how it happened.

Investigators also found that Serrano deleted all of the files from her Ring doorbell app.

She has since been arrested and charged with second degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Investigators are now asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

If you believe you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Frank Randazzo at 954-346-1262 or frandazzo@coralsprings.org.