Police arrest Louisiana woman who paid bail with cash that smelled like marijuana

Police arrested a Louisiana woman on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate’s bail had a “strong odor of marijuana.”

When police smelled the cash that 33-year-old Stormy Lynn Parfait used on Friday to post bail, they began an investigation.

Investigators searched her car while she was still at the jail and found nearly $40,000 more inside, along with about 100 Klonopin pills and a food stamp card that wasn’t registered to her, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Police also found marijuana, cocaine and paraphernalia, when they searched her home. Four unattended children there were turned over to a relative.

Parfait was charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, four counts of illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17, taking contraband to or into a correctional institution and other related charges, authorities said.