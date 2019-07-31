Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing Dog, Smashing Girlfriend’s Car with Sledgehammer

A Lauderhill man who is accused of using a sledgehammer to smash his girlfriend’s car and then kill a dog is now behind bars in Broward County.

Police arrested 33-year-old Darrien Gyrone Green late last week. Court records show that he is facing charges of animal cruelty causing death, robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault, and probation violations for prior stalking charges.

The arrest affidavit states that Lauderhill police responded to the 700 block of Northwest 34th Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on February 1.

That is when Nikia Gethers-Ponder told them that Green, the father of her child, had shattered the windows of her BMW, but she did not want to discuss it with them any further.

According to the affidavit, two other women were walking their dogs in the area at the time of the incident and heard the sound of banging. They saw a man, who was later identified as Green, smashing a car and then running past them while holding the sledgehammer.

As one of the women took a photograph of Green with her phone, he approached her and shouted, “You taking pictures of me?” That is when Green reportedly raised the hammer above his head in a threatening manner and took away her phone.

The other woman’s two-year-old female Yorkie/Poodle mix started barking, and Green struck the dog with the sledgehammer before running away, the affidavit states.

The dog was gasping for air and bleeding from its mouth. Police say the pet was dead by the time it arrived at Coral Springs Animal Hospital.

Although officers set up a perimeter around the area, they were unable to find Green at the time. He was arrested last Friday at a house in the 2300 block of Northwest 15th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Green was ordered held without bond in the Broward County Jail during his first court appearance.