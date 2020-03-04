Police arrest man who intentionally drove into a gas pump

Officials in Ohio are reporting that they have arrested a 59-year-old man who intentionally drove his vehicle into a gas station pump and began making verbal threats towards witnesses.

The incident occurred in Painesville, Ohio on Saturday.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the suspect Michael Craig ,inside of a Buick SUV in the parking lot of the convenience store. He then suddenly took off in that vehicle and rammed it into a gas pump. The impact of the collision caused the pump to dislodge and strike a Ford pickup truck housing two adults and a child.

Thankfully the occupants of the truck were uninjured and were able to escape the truck before a small fire started.

Craig then continued driving and entered the roadway where he struck a moving vehicle and slammed into a chain link fence before the vehicle caught fire.

When witnesses approached Craig to try and help him, Craig reportedly told them that he had a gun and that he was going to kill everyone.

Moments after authorities arrived at the scene, Craig exited the burning vehicle holding a pair of pliers in his hands. When authorities realized the object in Craig’s hands was not a gun, they deployed bean bag rounds and eventually used a taser to take Craig into custody.

Once in custody Craig was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for several minor burns. He has since been transferred to the Lake County Jail.