Police arrest man who walked over 300 miles to have sex with a 14-year-old

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s department is reporting that they have arrested a 32-year-old man who reportedly walked over 300 miles to meet and have sex with an internet user he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

The incident occurred in early October.

Officials say Tommy Lee Jenkins was communicating with a Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputy who told Jenkins that they were a 14-year-old girl named “Kylee” who lived in Neenah, Wisconsin with her mother. At some point during their communications which were all of a sexual nature, Jenkins asked if the “teen” would like him to come to Neenah to have sex. After the “teen” agreed, Jenkins began walking from Whitestown, Indiana to Wisconsin, which is 351 miles away.

Jenkins took several selfies during his journey and sent them to the teen as he made his way to her town. Once he arrived, he was arrested.

“Our nation faces an epidemic of child sexual abuse, with the Internet making it too easy for predators to communicate with children across the country,” United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger said in a statement. “The Justice Department is committed to working with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute child sexual abuse aggressively.”

Jenkins has since charged with using a computer in an attempt to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years behind bars. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on October 23th.