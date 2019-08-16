Police arrest suspect who shot bicyclist on Miami Highway

Authorities in Miami have made an arrest in the death of a bicyclist who was shot and killed while riding on Rickenbacker Causeway.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

According to the report, the victim, Alex Palencia was riding with a group of bicyclist when he got into an altercation with a suspect who was riding a motorcycle.

Video of the incident shows the two arguing before the motorcycle hits the ground. There is some sort of scuffle and then shots are fired.

Officials arrested Kadel Piedrahita Friday.

An attorney for Piedrahita told reporters that his client acted in self defense.