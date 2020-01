Boca Raton police say a former daycare teacher is under arrest for child abuse after allegedly breaking a 3-year-old child’s leg by kneeling on it because he was misbehaving in class.

The boy told his mom he got hurt when his teacher, 24-year-old Estefany Acosta, sat on him because he was acting out.

The child’s mother and father told police that the daycare originally informed them that their 3-year-old son sustained an injury from kicking a metal chair.