Police: Broward Mom Left Toddler in Hot Car for Three Hours While Shopping

A Broward woman is behind bars this weekend, facing a child abuse charge for allegedly leaving her toddler in a hot car for hours.

Police say that 32-year-old Lauderhill resident Shantrell Mitchell told them she forgot her daughter in the back seat of her car while she shopped for three hours at BJ’s Wholesale Club on North Powerline Road in Fort Lauderdale last Tuesday.

However, surveillance video shows the woman looking into the back seat of her car during that timeframe.

According to the arrest report, Mitchell tried to cool the child down when she found her suffering from heat exhaustion. The report states, “Mitchell described that she poured iced tea on the victim child’s head and also had her drink some.”

An employee at the market called 911.

When paramedics arrived, they recorded the girl’s body temperature at 105 degrees, and said that she was experiencing convulsions.

The report adds that her condition “drastically improved due to treatment,” first at Holy Cross Hospital, then at Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Mitchell’s police report states that she tried to get family members to watch her daughter on Tuesday afternoon before driving to the market with the girl.

Surveillance video shows the woman getting out of the car and opening the passenger door on the driver’s side, “where the child victim is seated.” She then locks and shuts the door, and walks away.

“Common sense — unreasonable to believe she would not have seen her child in the car seat while manually locking the side passenger door where the child was seated,” said prosecutor Eric Linder.

Police also describe Mitchell’s actions as “intentionally leaving the child victim in the locked vehicle.”

She has no prior criminal record, and is charged with aggravated child abuse, which is a first-degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000, and Mitchell remains in custody.