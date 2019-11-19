Police: Bullet Whizzes by Jonas Brothers Playing Golf in Aventura

Two days after playing to thousands of screaming fans at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, two of the Jonas Brothers and a fellow musician experienced a real hazard as they were playing golf at Turnberry Golf Club in Aventura. A flying bullet whizzed by the musicians while the were teeing off, according to the UK’s Daily Mail.

But Turnberry tried to downplay the event, saying it could be someone shooting at ducks with a BB or pellet gun, the source said.

Kevin, Nick and McGraw don’t believe they were targeted, but they are concerned for other golfers’ safety

No one was hurt, but while filing a police report the musicians were told that a similar incident happened earlier in the day as well as a few weeks ago.

Aventura police told the Daily Mail the incidents are being taken seriously and investigators think the pop sound was that of a pellet or BB gun that someone from a nearby condominium was using to shoot at ducks in a pond at the golf course.

Jordan McGraw is currently on tour with The Jonas Brothers