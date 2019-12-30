Police chief arrested in connection with mass murder of family

According to reports, a municipal police chief in Mexico has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the mass murder of a family near the U.S.-Mexican border.

Mexican authorities have arrested Fidel Alejandro Villegas, and authorities believe the murders were due to conflict between local drug cartels battling for control of the area.

3 women, and 6 children were killed in Sonora state on November 4th.

The arrest comes a month after President Donald Trump said he wanted to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.