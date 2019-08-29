Police confirm decrease in arrests since cop firing in Eric Garner death

The NYPD is confirming there has been a significant drop in arrests since the day officer Daniel Pantaleo was fired for his actions in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

The decline was initially found in a report.

According to the report, arrests decreased 27-percent in the week after Pantaleo’s firing on August 19., in comparison to last year.

Police officials say the decrease was mainly for low-level crimes and that officers are still keeping the city safe.

Police unions have criticized the police commissioner and mayor for Pantaleo’s firing and urged officers to proceed with caution when making arrests.

