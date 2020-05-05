Police consider charges against man who wore a KKK hood to grocery store

The San Diego County Police department is currently considering pressing charges against a man who went to a grocery shopping while wearing a white hood similar to that worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

The incident occurred Saturday at a store in the town of Santee.

approached the man and told him to either remove the hood or leave the store. The man removed his hood, paid for his groceries, and then left the store.

Authorities were not called to the scene, however, they are now investigating whether or not the incident constitutes as a hate crime, and whether or not charges will be brought.

“The Sheriff’s Department does not condone hate or any acts of intolerance in our communities,” the department said in a news release.