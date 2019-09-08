Police: Couple Spent $100,000 Accidentally Placed into Bank Account

A Pennsylvania couple is facing serious charges, after their bank accidentally made a substantial deposit into their account.

According to authorities, BB&T placed $120,000 into Robert and Tiffany Williams’ account on May 31, when a teller made a mistake with the account number.

State police allege that the pair spent $100,000 of the money on items ranging from a new SUV to a race car between June 3 and 19.

Other purchases included two four-wheelers, a camper, and a car trailer.

Police say the couple also used the money to pay bills, make car repairs other purchases, and help friends in need.

When the bank caught its mistake, it quickly transferred the $120,000 to the correct account.

In addition, bank officials contacted Tiffany Williams on June 20 and informed her that she and her husband were required to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they had incurred.

On June 21, she told the bank that she and her husband would work out a payment plan.

However, court documents indicate the couple had no additional contact with bank representatives.

The Williams’ are facing felony theft charges. They were released on $25,000 bail.