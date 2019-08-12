Police cruiser stolen from officer’s home then abandoned

The Coral Gables police department is currently searching for information on the theft of one of their police cruisers after it was stolen from an officer’s home and then abandoned under an interstate 95 overpass.

Officials believe the theft happened either overnight Sunday or sometime early Monday morning.

The stolen vehicle was located later Monday morning by another officer under the Interstate 95 overpass at Northwest 77th Street.

While no weapons were stolen from the cruiser, officials say the thief did rummage through the vehicle and that the back window had been smashed.

If you have any information about the theft you are asked to contact Coral Gables police at 305-442-1600.