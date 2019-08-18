Police: Daytona Man Wanted to Kill 100 People in Mass Shooting

A Daytona Beach man is in trouble for apparently sending his ex-girlfriend text messages claiming that he wanted to commit a mass shooting.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, A 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix was arrested on Friday.

Deputies say that he sent the woman text messages that read, “A school is a weak target..id be more likely to open fire on a large crowd of people from over 3 miles away… I’d wanna break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever.” Another message reportedly stated, “But a good 100 kills would be nice. I already have a location (laughing cry face emoji) is that bad?”

The ex-girlfriend called deputies, who found Wix in a Winn-Dixie parking lot in Daytona Beach Shores and arrested him. He told the deputies he does not own any firearms, but that he is “fascinated” with mass shootings.

Wix faces charges of making threats to commit a mass shooting. He is being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, that killed 31 people.